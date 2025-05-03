Fantasy Soccer
Julio Enciso headshot

Julio Enciso News: Scores goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Enciso scored one goal to go with six shots (three on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Everton.

Ipswich's team may have continued to statistically disappoint since April, but the same cannot be said for Enciso. Since then, he has logged six appearances, consisting of four G/A split evenly between goals and assists. Enciso has two goals and three assists this season, meaning all but one of his direct goal contributions were logged in the spring.

Julio Enciso
Ipswich Town
