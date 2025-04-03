Julio Enciso News: Second assist in win over Cherries

Enciso assisted once to go with three shots (none on goal), one cross (not accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 victory against AFC Bournemouth.

Enciso looked sharp down Ipswich's attacking left flank Wednesday, he had an attempt blocked and created the assist for the game's opening goal finished by Nathan Broadhead. He was subbed after 72 minutes. The Paraguayan midfielder joined Ipswich on loan in the January window, he has made 18 appearances (seven starts) and this was his second assist. He is yet to find the net for the Tractor Boys but he did score in his last match which was for his country against Columbia.