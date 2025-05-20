Junior Adamu News: Career-best return
Adamu scored twice and added two assists during 25 appearances (19 starts) in the Bundesliga.
Adamu's second season in Freiburg was a success, but he still failed to really step into the starting striker role. He earned more minutes this season, but failed to really make the most of them. Adamu will likely remain in a depth role next season unless he can convert more frequently on his chances.
