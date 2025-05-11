Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Junior Adamu headshot

Junior Adamu News: Gets assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Adamu tallied an assist in SC Freiburg's 2-1 win over Holstein Kiel Saturday.

The forward was active in front of goal with two shots (none on target) and two chances created, ultimately getting an assist in the comeback win. Adamu will need to keep this up next week is Freiburg want to take points off Eintracht Frankfurt, a side which has allowed just 45 goals in the Bundesliga this season.

Junior Adamu
SC Freiburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now