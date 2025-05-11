Junior Adamu News: Gets assist in win

Adamu tallied an assist in SC Freiburg's 2-1 win over Holstein Kiel Saturday.

The forward was active in front of goal with two shots (none on target) and two chances created, ultimately getting an assist in the comeback win. Adamu will need to keep this up next week is Freiburg want to take points off Eintracht Frankfurt, a side which has allowed just 45 goals in the Bundesliga this season.