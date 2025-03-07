Junior Messias Injury: Will miss Cagliari match

Messias didn't make the trip to Sardinia out of precaution due to some muscular discomfort, Il Secolo XIX reported.

Messias picked up an ailment in training, and the team played it safe since he has missed a lot of time this year. He'll be re-evaluated ahead of the Lecce game. Jeff Ekhator and Maxwel Cornet will pick up the slack since Vitinha (thigh) and Morten Thorsby (calf) are absent too.