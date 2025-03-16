Junior Sambia News: Dynamic in Torino tilt

Sambia created one scoring chance and had four shots (zero on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Torino.

Sambia drew his first start of the season and was the busiest man for his team on offense, leading it in multiple stats and coming close to scoring a couple of times, but he wasn't clutch in the box. Emmanuel Gyasi moved to a more offensive role to accommodate him. He has notched two key passes, 11 crosses (five accurate), five tackles (all won) and two celarances in his last five showings.