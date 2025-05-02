Junya Ito Injury: Doesn't make squad list

Ito (knock) doesn't make the squad list for Friday's clash against Nice.

Ito will be rested a bit more days after his heavy knock received in the last contest that didn't allow him to walk properly at the beginning of the week. He was close to make the call for Friday's game and the coach likely decided not to risk him yet. He will be available for next Saturday's clash against Saint-Etienne. Hafiz Ibrahim will likely replace him in the starting XI against the Aiglons.