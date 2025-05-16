Junya Ito Injury: Late call against Lille

Ito (ankle) will be a late call for Saturday's clash against Lille after receiving an infiltration in his ankle, coach Samba Diawara said in the press conference, according to L'Union.

Ito is still dealing with the ankle injury that made him miss the game against Nice and come off the bench in their last contest. He has received an infiltration in recent days and will undergo a test on Friday after the final training session to determine if he can be included in the squad on Saturday. If he is not available, Angel Martial Tia will likely start again on the right wing against Lille.