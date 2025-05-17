Junya Ito News: Makes starting squad
Ito (ankle) is in the starting XI for Saturday's final clash of the season against Lille.
Ito has returned to the starting XI for Saturday's match against Lille for the season finale after recovering from an ankle injury. He had missed the game against Nice and came off the bench in the last fixture while managing the issue. The winger received an infiltration earlier in the week and came through Friday's fitness test to earn a spot in the lineup.
