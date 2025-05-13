Junya Ito News: Seven crosses in return as sub
Ito recorded one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus St. Etienne.
Ito was back in the squad after missing the previous match with an undisclosed injury, and played 45 minutes as substitute. The forward still led Reims in crosses despite the limited time in the field. He also took three of their four corner kicks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now