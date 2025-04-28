Jurgen Ekkelenkamp Injury: Limps off versus Bologna

Ekkelenkamp had one shot and one successful take on and won one duel in 36 minutes in Monday's game against Bologna before leaving due to an undisclosed injury, Udinese relayed.

Ekkelenkamp had a quiet shift before asking to come out due to some discomfort, but it wasn't clear where he was hurting. He'll be assessed before Saturday's away game versus Lecce. Rui Modesto replaced him in this one. Sandi Lovric and Iker Bravo could also start in relief depending on the formation.