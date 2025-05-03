Jurgen Ekkelenkamp News: Subbed in late versus Cagliari

Ekkelenkamp (thigh) had one key pass and two crosses (one accurate) in six minutes in Saturday's 1-0 win over Cagliari.

Ekkelenkamp avoided missing time because of a small thigh issue but dropped to the bench and didn't see much action. He'll be back in the starting lineup over either Oier Zarraga or Sandi Lovric if he feels better next week. He has posted one shot in four of the last five contests (zero accurate), adding three chances created, two crosses (one accurate) and four tackles (all won).