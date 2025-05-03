Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jurgen Ekkelenkamp headshot

Jurgen Ekkelenkamp News: Subbed in late versus Cagliari

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Ekkelenkamp (thigh) had one key pass and two crosses (one accurate) in six minutes in Saturday's 1-0 win over Cagliari.

Ekkelenkamp avoided missing time because of a small thigh issue but dropped to the bench and didn't see much action. He'll be back in the starting lineup over either Oier Zarraga or Sandi Lovric if he feels better next week. He has posted one shot in four of the last five contests (zero accurate), adding three chances created, two crosses (one accurate) and four tackles (all won).

Jurgen Ekkelenkamp
Udinese
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now