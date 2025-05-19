Jurgen Ekkelenkamp News: Two shots Sunday

Ekkelenkamp registered two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Juventus.

Ekkelenkamp took two shots in Sunday's loss, putting one of his side's two shots on target. He did not do much else on the attack as the Juventus defense completely shut down Udinese. On the defensive end he made three clearances and won one duel before he was subbed off in the 76th minute for Alexis Sanchez.