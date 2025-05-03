Jurrien Timber Injury: Fitness in doubt for Wednesday

Timber (undisclosed) is at risk of missing Wednesday's match against PSG, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "Confident? At the moment, no, because he wasn't able to play here, and we play in four days."

Timber is now looking less likely for Wednesday's UCL semifinal second leg after missing Saturday's contest against Bournemouth, with the club's manager not giving much positivity around the fullback's health. This is going to be a major headline to watch, as he was a starter in the first leg. If his fitness doesn't improve, it would force a change. Ben White would be a likely replacement if he misses out or is on the bench.