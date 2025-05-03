Jurrien Timber Injury: Out due to injury

Timber is out for Saturday's match against Bournemouth due to a knock suffered in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to PSG, accoridng to manager Mikel Arteta, per Tom Canton of Football.London. "[He] is unable to start the game. Jurien is out, and let's see how he evolves."

Timber was a surprise absence from Saturday's match, but there is now more clarity, as he was deemed to have suffered a minor injury in Tuesday's match against PSG, forcing him off the field in the 83rd minute. This is a major update for the club as they head into Wednesday's second leg against PSG, as despite a few early struggles, he was critical in stopping their attack later in the match. He is replaced by Ben White against the Cherries, a likely option if Timber isn't fit to face PSG.