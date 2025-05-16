Jurrien Timber Injury: Questionable Sunday

Timber (undisclosed) is a doubt for Sunday's clash with Newcastle, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "They've done parts of the session, not a complete session, so we're going to have to wait and see tomorrow if they can deal with things that they haven't done because they weren't ready to that at the end of the week."

Timber is among four Arsenal players who have trained partially ahead of Sunday's clash. The Gunners have struggled with a variety of injuries in recent weeks and Timber has been a large blow after missing out against Liverpool.