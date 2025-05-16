Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jurrien Timber headshot

Jurrien Timber Injury: Questionable Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Timber (undisclosed) is a doubt for Sunday's clash with Newcastle, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "They've done parts of the session, not a complete session, so we're going to have to wait and see tomorrow if they can deal with things that they haven't done because they weren't ready to that at the end of the week."

Timber is among four Arsenal players who have trained partially ahead of Sunday's clash. The Gunners have struggled with a variety of injuries in recent weeks and Timber has been a large blow after missing out against Liverpool.

Jurrien Timber
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now