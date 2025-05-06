Jurrien Timber Injury: Training with team before Paris

Timber (undisclosed) trained with the team on Tuesday morning ahead of Wednesday's clash against Paris in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final, according to Football London.

Timber was a fitness doubt for Wednesday's clash after missing Saturday's game against the Cherries. That said, he was spotted in team training on Tuesday, suggesting he is likely going to be fit for Wednesday's game in the French capital. If deemed fit to make the squad, he will likely return to his starting role in the backline. If not, Ben White is expected to replace him.