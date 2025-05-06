Jurrien Timber Injury: Travels to Paris

Timber (undisclosed) traveled to Paris and could be an option for Wednesday's clash with PSG, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "We will assess him today, whether he can start the game or not."

Timber wasn't an option against Bournemouth, but seemingly has a chance to return for a crucial second leg against PSG. It would be a huge boon to get the defender back, and with nothing to play for but the Champions League it's likely he would play if at all possible.