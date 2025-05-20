Jurrien Timber Injury: Undergoes minor ankle operation

Timber has undergone a minor ankle operation and is done for the season, accoridng to James McNicholas and Nnamdi Onyeagwara of The Athletic.

Timber is heading to the sidelines to end the season permanently, with the defender sidelined for the season finale due to an ankle operation. This is a tough way to end the season, but he should still be in a spot to be fit for the start of the next campaign. He ends his league season starting in 27 of his 30 appearances while notching one goal on 14 shots and three assists on 7 chances created.