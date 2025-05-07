Jurrien Timber News: Four crosses, four tackles in loss
Timber (undisclosed) had four crosses and four tackles in Arsenal's 2-1 loss to PSG Wednesday in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal.
The defender created two chances with his service, although he did miss both of his shots by a substantial margin. Timber should remain in the lineup against Liverpool Sunday, and could have a potentially favorable matchup should the EPL winners rest key players with the title secured.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now