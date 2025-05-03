Jurrien Timber News: Left off team sheet

Timber is not on the team sheet for Saturday's match against Bournemouth.

Timber has been left out Saturday after starting and playing 83 minutes in Tuesday's 1-0 UCL loss to PSG. That said, this could be due to rest, with the club not giving much info on his status, as he did have a busy night Tuesday, dealing with the rapid and twitchy attack of PSG. This will be something to monitor, although he will likely be back with the team for the second leg on Tuesday.