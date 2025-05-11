Justen Glad News: Picks up fifth yellow card

Glad generated one tackle (one won), nine clearances and three interceptions in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus FC Dallas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 11th minute.

Glad saw his fifth yellow card of the season, forcing him to serve a suspension against Portland on Wednesday. He's been solid of late in the back line for the side, averaging about 5.5 clearances per contest. If Philip Quinton is ruled fit, he will likely return to center back alongside Bryan Vera on his absence.