Justen Glad News: Returns from injury

Glad registered one cross (zero accurate) and four clearances in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 50th minute.

Glad was back in the starting XI for Saturday's clash and made four clearances as he worked to try and shut out an excellent Vancouver attack. In the end he was unable to do so, though that's not a major blow as Vancouver continue to fly high at the top of the Western Conference. Glad should be a consistent starter now that he's fit once more.