Justen Glad News: Starting versus Whitecaps

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Glad (thigh) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Vancouver Whitecaps.

Glad has regained a center-back position after being sidelined last weekend due to a muscle issue. He was a regular starter before that absence, registering 48 clearances and two clean sheets across nine matches played. He'll likely remain in contention with Philip Quinton and Sam Junqua while Brayan Vera (undisclosed) is out.

