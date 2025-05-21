Fantasy Soccer
Justin Devenny headshot

Justin Devenny News: Earns first Palace assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Devenny assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 4-2 victory versus Wolverhampton.

Devenny appeared off the bench for 45 minutes Saturday, with the midfielder coming on and having a decent outing after bagging an assist on Eberechi Eze's 86th-minute goal. This marks his first assist in 26 appearances with the club. He now has two goal contributions in 22 league appearances (four starts) this season.

Justin Devenny
Crystal Palace
