Justin Devenny News: Earns first Palace assist

Devenny assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 4-2 victory versus Wolverhampton.

Devenny appeared off the bench for 45 minutes Saturday, with the midfielder coming on and having a decent outing after bagging an assist on Eberechi Eze's 86th-minute goal. This marks his first assist in 26 appearances with the club. He now has two goal contributions in 22 league appearances (four starts) this season.