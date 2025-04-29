Fantasy Soccer
Justin Haak headshot

Justin Haak News: Consistency continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Haak generated one tackle (zero won), six clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Toronto FC.

Haak has done a stellar job in his new role at center back for NYCFC, recording six clearances while keeping another clean sheet Saturday. This ups his average clearances per match to 5.2. totaling 11 tackles (six won) and 14 interceptions in 10 MLS appearances, all of them coming as starts.

