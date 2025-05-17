Fantasy Soccer
Justin Haak headshot

Justin Haak News: First assist of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Haak had an assist with his lone chance created while making four tackles (winning two) during Saturday's 2-0 win over New York Red Bulls.

Haak set up Alonso Martinez in the 13th minute assisting the opening goal of the match while leading City in tackles. The assist was the first goal involvement this season for Haak who has combined for two chances created and eight tackles in his last three appearances.

Justin Haak
New York City FC
