Justin Njinmah Injury: Questionable Saturday

Njinmah (ankle) isn't training on Thursday due to an injury and is questionable for Saturday's clash against Leipzig, coach Ole Werner said in the press conference.

Njinmah wasn't training with the team on Thursday due to an ankle injury he suffered recently. He will likely be assessed ahead of Saturday's clash against Leipzig to see if he can be included in the match squad. That said, if he has to miss the game, his absence will not impact the starting squad since he has mainly been a bench option this season.