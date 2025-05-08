Fantasy Soccer
Justin Njinmah

Justin Njinmah Injury: Questionable Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2025 at 4:58am

Njinmah (ankle) isn't training on Thursday due to an injury and is questionable for Saturday's clash against Leipzig, coach Ole Werner said in the press conference.

Njinmah wasn't training with the team on Thursday due to an ankle injury he suffered recently. He will likely be assessed ahead of Saturday's clash against Leipzig to see if he can be included in the match squad. That said, if he has to miss the game, his absence will not impact the starting squad since he has mainly been a bench option this season.

Justin Njinmah
Werder Bremen
