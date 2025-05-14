Kai Havertz Injury: Back in training
Havertz (hamstring) was back in training Wednesday, according to his club.
Havertz is seeing some progress Wednesday, with the attacker seeing his first steps back on the training field since his injury. This is good news, although he will still need to do some more work before a return is thought about. With the season ending in 11 days, he will have to make a quick turnaround to play again this season, which seems unlikely.
