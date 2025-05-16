Kai Havertz Injury: Could play Sunday

Havertz (hamstring) could play during Sunday's clash with Newcastle, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "We're going to decide that tomorrow. He's done certain parts of the sessions in the last two days and looks in great shape, but I think it's more of a shout for all the medical staff, the doctor especially to give the clearance and then how Kai actually feels to contribute if he's required."

