Kai Havertz Injury: Hoping to return

Havertz (hamstring) is hoping to return before the end of the season, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "Hopefully we can have him, but let's wait. Once you get to the last stage of the rehab is when you can better understand how close or far away you are to making that next step."

Havertz was originally expected to be out for the remainder of the season when he went under the knife for a hamstring surgery. In the end it seems he has a chance to be back before the end of the campaign. Mikel Merino has filled in at striker with Havertz sidelined, and will likely finish the season at the top of the formation even if Havertz can return for the final few matches.