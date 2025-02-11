Kai Havertz Injury: Injured during training trip

Havertz has suffered an apparent hamstring injury during a training trip in Dubai, according to Sami Mokbel of Daily Mail.

Havertz could be putting Arsenal into an injury crisis after suffering an injury during training. Initial reports detail a hamstring injury, although the club has yet to confirm this. IT will be something to monitor as he is their starting striker and the club would be without a senior forward if he were to miss time. He will hope for a positive report following his testing but Leandro Trossard, Ethan Nwaneri and Raheem Sterling will likely be forced to lead the front line with Havertz likely to be sidelined.