Kai Havertz Injury: Injured during training trip
Havertz has suffered an apparent hamstring injury during a training trip in Dubai, according to Sami Mokbel of Daily Mail.
Havertz could be putting Arsenal into an injury crisis after suffering an injury during training. Initial reports detail a hamstring injury, although the club has yet to confirm this. IT will be something to monitor as he is their starting striker and the club would be without a senior forward if he were to miss time. He will hope for a positive report following his testing but Leandro Trossard, Ethan Nwaneri and Raheem Sterling will likely be forced to lead the front line with Havertz likely to be sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now