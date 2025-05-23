FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Picks for Sunday, May 25

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.

As usual, projections can help you find the best plays. A link for the The Pasty Guy Projections can be found in the RW Discord .

Since my DraftKings article was more cash based , I'm letting it rip in this one. I'll mention some popular options but focus on players who will win you tournaments.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Champions Sunday EPL Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Mikel Merino, ARS at SOU ($16)

This is based on Merino starting as the No. 9, which will likely require Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz to be on the bench. If this happens, Merino will be the most likely player to score for Arsenal going against a depleted Southampton back line. Bukayo Saka ($24) and even Gabriel Martinelli ($16) will draw more attention, but Merino is fresh off a suspension and minutes shouldn't be a concern since he can play multiple positions.

The best part about Merino is that he has brace upside as well as a decent floor for FanDuel purposes because he gets involved and accrues other stats like tackles.

Danny Welbeck, BHA at TOT ($14)

The price doesn't make sense and I'm hoping Welbeck still goes overlooked since there are so many other options. Tottenham had their UEL celebration parade Friday and will put out a secondary squad that has struggled to close the season. Welbeck had a ridiculous 31-point floor against Liverpool earlier in the week and seems set to go near 90 minutes again. Similar to Merino, he's a striker who won't be overly popular in a great matchup with brace upside.

If you think Brighton are scoring five goals, anyone who starts in the attack is in play. Brajan Gruda ($10) is stupidly priced for a set-piece taker, Kaoru Mitoma ($15) has goals in him and Yankuba Minteh ($14) has tons of upside in him in the right matchup. The right matchup could be going against Sergio Reguilon as the Spurs left-back.

Harvey Barnes, NEW vs. EVE ($14)

If you hadn't noticed, I'm writing up the secondary player all stars. Barnes hasn't scored in five matches and still seems like an afterthought in terms of DFS. He's cheaper than Anthony Gordon ($17) and seems more likely to rip shots. Callum Wilson ($16) is another option if he starts again, though the popularity of a lot of players will depend on the status of Alexander Isak ($22).

Newcastle need to win and are facing a back line that will be without their regular center-backs, both of whom have had incredible seasons. I think this is a situation where if it rains, it pours and Newcastle could be headed for three-plus goals if they can get that first-half opener.

THE REST

Bournemouth have a ton of injuries and even at home against Leicester City as one of the biggest favorites, I don't think I want to stack them. You have to pick your spots on a 10-game slate and I don't think I want to back an injured team playing down a defensive midfielder.

My Brentford percentages will likely depend on who starts for Wolverhampton. If Vitor Pereira rotates his squad again, I think there could be a ton of goals. Even if he doesn't, there could be goals, but Wolves have had success in making games ugly under Pereira, something I don't fully want to mess with.

There is a chance Manchester City are overlooked since they play at Fulham. However, this feels like a game that could produce goals. Fulham have been worse at home than away this season and City have scored 12 goals in the last three meetings. If City score three goals, you'll probably want a piece of Kevin De Bruyne ($18). Erling Haaland ($24) is always in the conversation and the rest depends on who else starts.

Liverpool have the highest implied total on the slate, but it's another game where lineups are important. Crystal Palace have done a lot of celebrating, but if they put out an A squad against a somewhat B squad Liverpool, I'm not sure I want to be on the Mohamed Salah ($25) train.

DEFENDERS

Welington, SOU vs. ARS ($9)

The main thing projections show you is that there's no reason to spend up at defender. Most playing FanDuel already know that. If you spend up at defender, you best get a floor and an appearance on the scoresheet. Otherwise, it's not worth it.

Unsurprisingly, Welington pops in the numbers. While he mot not take any sets against Arsenal, he's racked up 15 clearances the last two matches. That should be in play again as long as Kyle Walker-Peters doesn't return. You could stack Southampton defenders because they're going to do a lot of defending against Arsenal.

Matty Cash, AVL at MUN ($10)

If you want a touch of upside, there are plenty of ways to go. I like Cash's combination of reliable floor and situation. He accrues points in a number of ways and there's a chance Villa will be pushing for goals late in the game, which will have Cash in a very attacking role. He's fairly cheap, has a mostly safe floor and has a chance to get a goal or assist.

GOALKEEPER

David Raya, ARS at SOU ($13)

You'll have money, so it shouldn't be difficult to spend up at goalkeeper. I think you need a goalkeeper who has a great chance of winning and it doesn't hurt that a clean sheet is in play, either.

While there may not be a ton of saves for Raya, Southampton have shown little in the attack to close the season. I know Arsenal have some defensive injuries, but if they put out their regulars, a win and clean sheet is plenty possible. Nick Pope ($13) would be my other choice with Newcastle at home.