Kai Havertz Injury: Season not over
Havertz (hamstring) could return before the end of the season, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "I think so. I think if everything goes the way it's going at the moment and the way it's planned, I think he will have a chance to play a few games here in the season. "
Havertz was originally reported to be done for the season, but it appears he's a bit ahead of schedule. A return in any capacity before the end of the campaign would be an excellent sign for Havertz. Leandro Trossard and Mikel Merino have led the line with Havertz injured.
