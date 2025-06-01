Fantasy Soccer
Kai Wagner News: 23 crosses in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2025

Wagner logged a whopping 23 crosses and put in nine corner kicks in Philadephia's 0-0 draw against FC Dallas.

The defender created six chances and also had three tackles to go along with his service, but couldn't get the key assist to give Philadelphia three points. Wagner should continue delivering strong service against Charlotte FC, a team which has allowed 27 goals so far this MLS season.

Kai Wagner
Philadelphia Union
