Kai Wagner headshot

Kai Wagner News: Sets up opening goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Wagner assisted once to go with 13 crosses (four accurate) and eight corners in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Inter Miami CF.

Wagner set up Philadelphia's first goal with a low cross toward Quinn Sullivan, though the latter deserves all the credit for the impressive goal he scored. Wagner delivers solid upside as a defender who also takes set-pieces, so he can contribute in a number of ways offensively. This was his fifth assist of the campaign.

Kai Wagner
Philadelphia Union
