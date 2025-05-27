Kai Wagner News: Sets up opening goal
Wagner assisted once to go with 13 crosses (four accurate) and eight corners in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Inter Miami CF.
Wagner set up Philadelphia's first goal with a low cross toward Quinn Sullivan, though the latter deserves all the credit for the impressive goal he scored. Wagner delivers solid upside as a defender who also takes set-pieces, so he can contribute in a number of ways offensively. This was his fifth assist of the campaign.
