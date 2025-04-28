Kalani Kossa-Rienzi News: First MLS assist

Kossa-Rienzi assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Colorado Rapids.

Kossa-Rienzi's pass into the box Saturday just before the halftime whistle setup Seattle's lone goal in their 1-1 draw versus Colorado. In additon to registering his first MLS assist, over his 55 minuets of play, the defender added two tackles (two won) and three clearances to the team's defensive effort. After making just two appearances in the preceding four league fixtures, Kossa-Rienzi has been selected to the starting XI and patrolled the Seattle right flank in three successive matches.