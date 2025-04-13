Kalvin Phillips Injury: Dealing with Achilles injury

Phillips is dealing with an Achilles injury, according to Steve Watson of the East Anglian Daily Times.

Phillips' unfortunate run with injuries continues. After his loan to Ipswich Town was locked, he suffered calf and foot injuries that have caused him multiple absences. Ideally for both Phillips and team, that will not be the case with his most recent injury, but it will make him questionable en route to an April 20 home game scheduled against Arsenal.