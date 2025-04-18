Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kalvin Phillips headshot

Kalvin Phillips Injury: Not yet training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Phillips (Achilles) isn't training with the group, according to manager Kieran McKenna. "Kalvin, no, not ready and and not training with the group."

Phillips suffered the Achilles injury and missed out against Wolves and Chelsea, and is now out once more. It's a disappointing turn for the midfielder, who has had his season consistently derailed by a plethora of injuries. With little left to play for it's unclear if Phillips will make a return, and if he does return it's uncertain if he will take a major role immediately.

Kalvin Phillips
Ipswich Town
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now