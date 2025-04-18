Kalvin Phillips Injury: Not yet training

Phillips (Achilles) isn't training with the group, according to manager Kieran McKenna. "Kalvin, no, not ready and and not training with the group."

Phillips suffered the Achilles injury and missed out against Wolves and Chelsea, and is now out once more. It's a disappointing turn for the midfielder, who has had his season consistently derailed by a plethora of injuries. With little left to play for it's unclear if Phillips will make a return, and if he does return it's uncertain if he will take a major role immediately.