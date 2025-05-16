Kalvin Phillips Injury: Season likely over

Phillips (Achilles) is likely done for the season, per manager Kieran McKenna.

Phillips is struggling with an Achilles issue and when he tried to come back he ended up aggravating the issue. The midfielder is now expected to be done for the season, which would mark the end of his loan to Ipswich. It's been a tough season for Phillips, who made 19 appearances (14 starts) for the relegation doomed Ipswich on loan from Manchester City.