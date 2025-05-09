Kalvin Phillips News: Uncertain Saturday

Phillips is a doubt for Saturday's clash with Brentford, per manager Kieran McKenna. "We're still struggling a bit with Kalvin Phillips and Jens Cajuste in terms of the ongoing issues they have, getting them fully available to train and get to their best. They are both in and around it, but we will have to make a decision tomorrow because they are both still carrying injuries."

