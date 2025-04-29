Kamil Grabara News: Concedes one

Grabara had one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against SC Freiburg.

Grabara allowed the only goal on the day, making a single save during the loss to Freiburg. He's allowed nine goals in the last six league matches, collecting 16 saves in that span. The keeper will head to Borussia Dortmund for the next match on Saturday, who have scored five goals in the last five contests.