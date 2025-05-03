Kang-In Lee Injury: Exits injured

Lee was taken off at halftime of Saturday's match against PSG due to an apparent injury.

Lee looks to have suffered an injury right before halftime Saturday, as he was taken off following the break. This was his first appearance in two matches, so this is unfortunate for the attacker. He will hope to be fit in time for Wednesday's UCL second leg against Arsenal, although he was likely to only be a bench option for that contest. He was replaced by Desire Doue.