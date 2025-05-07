Fantasy Soccer
Kang-In Lee Injury: Makes squad list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Lee (undisclosed) is included in the squad list for Wednesday's second leg clash against Arsenal in the semi-final of the Champions League.

Lee trained with the team on Tuesday following the knock that forced him off at the break against Strasbourg on Saturday, suggesting he has already recovered from that issue. This is encouraging news since the South Korean could potentially come off the bench against the Gunners if called upon to contribute, particularly on set pieces given his ability in that area.

