Kang-In Lee headshot

Kang-In Lee Injury: Trains partially

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Lee (ankle) trains partially with the team and isn't yet available, the club announced.

Lee sustained an ankle injury while on international duty with South Korea and has been seen participating in partial training recently as part of his recovery. He is expected to be evaluated early next week to determine if he can feature in their upcoming fixtures. His absence isn't impacting the starting XI as he has been mainly an option off bench this season.

