Kang-In Lee Injury: Will try to train Tuesday

Lee received a knock in Saturday's clash against Strasbourg, forcing him off at halftime of the game. He will try to train on Tuesday morning to see if he can be deemed fit enough to make the squad for Wednesday's second leg clash against Arsenal in the semi-final of the Champions League, according to L'Equipe.

Lee will try to train with the team on Tuesday morning to test himself after the knock he received on Sunday against Strasbourg. If deemed fit enough, he will likely make the squad for Wednesday's clash against the Gunners. If he cannot figure in the list, his absence will not impact the starting XI since he has mainly been a bench option this season for PSG.