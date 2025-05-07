Kang-In Lee News: Fit for bench
Lee (undisclosed) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Arsenal.
Lee appears to have only been dealing with a minor injury after his removal at halftime of the club's last contest, as he is missing no time and is immediately back on the team sheet. He will likely remain in this role if the club continues to the finals and is unlikely to see much time, having not appeared in four of their past five games.
