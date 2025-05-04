Kaoru Mitoma Injury: Dealing with heel injury
Mitoma was not in the squad for Sunday's match against Newcastle due to a heel injury, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in a press conference, according to The Argus. "He just has problems with his heel and hopefully he will be back soon."
Mitoma's absence was a surprise, but it doesn't sound like it's an overly serious issue. The attacker will hope to return next week against Wolves.
