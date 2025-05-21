Kaoru Mitoma News: Scores as sub against Liverpool
Mitoma scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 3-2 win versus Liverpool.
Mitoma came from the bench against Liverpool and brought the game back level at 2-2. This was his 10th goal of the season and his third from his last four substitute appearances in only 88 minutes. In this short period, he attempted three shots and created one chance.
