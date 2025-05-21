Fantasy Soccer
Kaoru Mitoma News: Scores as sub against Liverpool

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Mitoma scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 3-2 win versus Liverpool.

Mitoma came from the bench against Liverpool and brought the game back level at 2-2. This was his 10th goal of the season and his third from his last four substitute appearances in only 88 minutes. In this short period, he attempted three shots and created one chance.

