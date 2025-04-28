Fantasy Soccer
Kaoru Mitoma headshot

Kaoru Mitoma News: Tallies goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Mitoma scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-2 win over West Ham United.

Mitoma scored for a second consecutive game and is up to nine goals in 33 appearances on the season. He is also up to nine shots and six shots on target over his last five league outings, but this marked his second straight game without accounting for a chance created.

Kaoru Mitoma
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
