Kaoru Mitoma News: Tallies goal in win
Mitoma scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-2 win over West Ham United.
Mitoma scored for a second consecutive game and is up to nine goals in 33 appearances on the season. He is also up to nine shots and six shots on target over his last five league outings, but this marked his second straight game without accounting for a chance created.
